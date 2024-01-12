SOFTS-London cocoa extends gains, heads towards record highs

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE extended gains on Friday, heading towards recent record highs as technical signals pointed to increased market tightness. Meanwhile, robusta coffee headed near its highest in at least 16 years.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​rose 1.4% to 3,615 pounds a metric ton at 1512 GMT.

* The tightness has caused cocoa to break out of its range and head back to the record highs hit late last year.

* Limiting gains, however, are background fears that demand for the chocolate ingredient is taking a hit due to high prices.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.9% to $4,356 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.5% to $2,981 a metric ton, heading back near its highest since these futures started trading in January 2008.

* Shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, a key export route for robusta beans from Asia to Europe, escalated on Friday after the U.S. and Britain struck Iran-backed Houthi military targets in Yemen.

* The attacks, which are in retaliation for Houthi strikes on shipping in the Red Sea, are causing delays and increased freight rates for robusta coffee shippers.

* This in turn is prompting farmers in top producer Vietnam to further hold back on sales and drag their feet delivering on pre-agreed sales.

* Global traders fear widespread delivery defaults, which would be bullish for futures prices.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 edged down 0.1% to $1.8390 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.2% to 21.81 cents per lb.

* Dealers said technical signals are turning bullish for sugar, especially with oil futures rallying amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea.

* Sugar output from Brazil's top producing region could jump to a record 43.1 million metric tons in 2024/25 despite lower supplies of cane, sugar and ethanol consultancy Datagro said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.3% to $621.30 a metric ton.

