SOFTS-London cocoa extends gains, heads back towards record highs

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE extended gains on Friday, heading towards recent record highs as technical signals pointed to increased market tightness. Meanwhile, robusta coffee headed back near its highest in at least 16 years.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​rose 1.2% to 3,611 pounds a metric ton at 1229 GMT.

* The tightness has caused cocoa to break out of its range and head back to the record highs hit late last year.

* Limiting gains, however, are background fears that demand for the chocolate ingredient is taking a hit due to high prices.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.2% to $4,326 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.1% to $2,972 a metric ton, heading back near its highest since these futures started trading in January 2008.

* Shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, a key export route for robusta beans from Asia to Europe, escalated on Friday after the U.S. and Britain struck Iran-backed Houthi military targets in Yemen.

* The attacks, which are in retaliation for Houthi strikes on shipping in the Red Sea, are causing delays and increased freight rates for robusta coffee shippers.

* This in turn is prompting farmers in top producer Vietnam to further hold back on sales and drag their feet delivering on pre-agreed sales.

* Global traders are as such fearing widespread delivery defaults, which would be bullish for futures prices.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 edged up 0.3% to $1.8455 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.2% to 21.80 cents per lb.

* Dealers said technical signals are turning bullish for sugar, especially with oil futures rallying, thanks to escalating tensions in the Red Sea.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $622.80 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((maytaal.angel@tr.com ; @ReutersAngelM))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.