SOFTS-London cocoa ends lower after hitting record high, sugar falls over 2%

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed lower on Monday after earlier rising to a record high, while sugar and coffee prices also fell.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled 9 pounds, or 0.3%, lower at 3,349 pounds a metric ton after setting a record high of 3,385 pounds.

* Dealers said a modest setback was not unexpected given the extent of recent gains but the overall mood remained bullish.

* "We believe the market may be due a marginal (downward) correction in the near term," broker Sucden Financial wrote in a technical note on Monday, adding the outlook in the longer term remained bullish.

* The Ivory Coast cocoa sector regulator will not allow bean grinders to accumulate stocks beyond authorised limits during the main October-March harvest to ensure fair access amid fears of a supply shortage.

* Main crop arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 totalled 56,000 tons, down from 91,000 tons during the same week last season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $26, or 0.7%, to $3,826 a ton after peaking at $3,880 - the highest level for the front month since December 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled 0.59 cent, or 2.2%, lower at 26.75 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rising production from the key Centre-South region of Brazil was helping to at least partially mitigate crop concerns in major Asian producers.

* Brazilian mills in the Centre-South region will extend sugarcane crushing operations beyond the traditional period to cope with a record crop this year, according to mills.

* Sugar prices rose despite a fire at Brazil's Paranagua port that shut down one of its berths.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $16.40, or 2.2%, at $725.40 per ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.85 cents, or 1.1%, at $1.591 per lb​​.

* Coffee stocks in Japan, the world's fourth largest consumer, fell 13.2% in September to 2.52 million bags, according to data compiled by Coffee Trading Academy.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $69, or 2.9%, at $2,314 a metric ton.

