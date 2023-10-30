News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa ends lower after hitting record high, sugar falls over 2%

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

October 30, 2023 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed lower on Monday after earlier rising to a record high, while sugar and coffee prices also fell.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled 9 pounds, or 0.3%, lower at 3,349 pounds a metric ton after setting a record high of 3,385 pounds.

* Dealers said a modest setback was not unexpected given the extent of recent gains but the overall mood remained bullish.

* "We believe the market may be due a marginal (downward) correction in the near term," broker Sucden Financial wrote in a technical note on Monday, adding the outlook in the longer term remained bullish.

* The Ivory Coast cocoa sector regulator will not allow bean grinders to accumulate stocks beyond authorised limits during the main October-March harvest to ensure fair access amid fears of a supply shortage.

* Main crop arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 totalled 56,000 tons, down from 91,000 tons during the same week last season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $26, or 0.7%, to $3,826 a ton after peaking at $3,880 - the highest level for the front month since December 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled 0.59 cent, or 2.2%, lower at 26.75 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rising production from the key Centre-South region of Brazil was helping to at least partially mitigate crop concerns in major Asian producers.

* Brazilian mills in the Centre-South region will extend sugarcane crushing operations beyond the traditional period to cope with a record crop this year, according to mills.

* Sugar prices rose despite a fire at Brazil's Paranagua port that shut down one of its berths.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $16.40, or 2.2%, at $725.40 per ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.85 cents, or 1.1%, at $1.591 per lb​​.

* Coffee stocks in Japan, the world's fourth largest consumer, fell 13.2% in September to 2.52 million bags, according to data compiled by Coffee Trading Academy.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $69, or 2.9%, at $2,314 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jason Neely, Mark Porter and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.