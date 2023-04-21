SOFTS-London cocoa edges up, raw sugar slips from 11-year high

Updates prices

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE edged back towards a recent 6-1/2 year high on Friday while raw sugar turned lower after climbing to a fresh 11-year peak.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 2,272 pounds a tonne by 1340 GMT, heading towards a 6-1/2-year-high of 2,286 pounds set on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tightening supplies with a second successive global deficit forecast for the current 2022/23 season.

* The International Cocoa Organization last month said there would be a global deficit of 60,000 tonnes in 2022/23.

* "It is possible that this year's supply deficit will turn out to be even somewhat larger given that the first-quarter cocoa grinding figures published recently proved surprisingly positive for the most part," Commerzbank said in a note.

* First-quarter grind data this week has shown a year-on-year rise of 4.09% in Asia, 15% in Brazil and 0.5% in Europe although there was a 4.38% decline in North America.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,958 a tonne, after setting a 6-1/2-year-high of $2,988 on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.15% to 24.97 cents after setting an 11-year high of 25.62 cents in early trade.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been given added momentum by news that Brazil's sugarcane area had fallen to its lowest level in 12 years.

* The market, however, appears technically overbought and could be set to fall further in the short-term.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.9% to $682.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,379 a tonne as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 11-1/2-year-high of $2,401.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.5% to $1.9290 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.