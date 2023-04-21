Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa edges up, raw sugar slips from 11-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

April 21, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates prices

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE edged back towards a recent 6-1/2 year high on Friday while raw sugar turned lower after climbing to a fresh 11-year peak.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 2,272 pounds a tonne by 1340 GMT, heading towards a 6-1/2-year-high of 2,286 pounds set on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tightening supplies with a second successive global deficit forecast for the current 2022/23 season.

* The International Cocoa Organization last month said there would be a global deficit of 60,000 tonnes in 2022/23.

* "It is possible that this year's supply deficit will turn out to be even somewhat larger given that the first-quarter cocoa grinding figures published recently proved surprisingly positive for the most part," Commerzbank said in a note.

* First-quarter grind data this week has shown a year-on-year rise of 4.09% in Asia, 15% in Brazil and 0.5% in Europe although there was a 4.38% decline in North America.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,958 a tonne, after setting a 6-1/2-year-high of $2,988 on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.15% to 24.97 cents after setting an 11-year high of 25.62 cents in early trade.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been given added momentum by news that Brazil's sugarcane area had fallen to its lowest level in 12 years.

* The market, however, appears technically overbought and could be set to fall further in the short-term.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.9% to $682.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,379 a tonne as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 11-1/2-year-high of $2,401.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.5% to $1.9290 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.