SOFTS-London cocoa edges up, raw sugar sets 11-year high

April 21, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE edged higher on Friday, supported partly by a weak pound, while raw sugar prices climbed to a fresh 11-year high.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 2,266 pounds a tonne by 1110 GMT, rising towards a 6-1/2-year-high of 2,286 pounds set on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tightening supplies with a second successive global deficit forecast for the current 2022/23 season.

* The International Cocoa Organization last month said there would be a global deficit of 60,000 tonnes in 2022/23.

* "It is possible that this year's supply deficit will turn out to be even somewhat larger given that the first-quarter cocoa grinding figures published recently proved surprisingly positive for the most part," Commerzbank said in a note.

* First-quarter grind data this week has shown year-on-year rise of 4.09% in Asia, 15% in Brazil and 0.5% in Europe although there was a 4.38% decline in North America.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,946 a tonne, consolidating just below a 6-1/2-year-high of $2,988 also set on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 25.28 cents after setting an 11-year high of 25.62 cents.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been given added momentum by news that Brazil's sugarcane area had fallen to its lowest level in 12 years.

* The market, however, appears technically overbought and could be due for a downside correction in the near future.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $686.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,364 a tonne as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 11-1/2-year-high of $2,401.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.15% to $1.9360 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

