SOFTS-London cocoa edges higher, coffee and sugar also rise

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE edged higher on Tuesday, with the market consolidating just below the prior session's record high, while coffee and sugar prices also rose.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 0.2% to ​3,356 pounds a metric ton by 1050 GMT after setting a record high of 3,385 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said the current slow pace of port arrivals in Ivory Coast had reinforced concerns about a poor main crop in the world's top producer, although the weather in the last few days had been more favourable.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.55% to $3,847 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since Dec. 1978.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 0.4% to $2,323 a metric ton.

* Dealers said the market was beginning to find some support after falling by more than $200 a ton during the last week.

* A pick-up in the pace of the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam has helped to put the market on the defensive during the last few days.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.6090 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose by 1.1% to 27.03 cents per lb.

* Dealers said heavy rains in the Centre-South Brazil could lead to harvest delays, although the outlook for sugar production from the region remained favourable.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 1.3% to $735.10 per ton.

* Thailand will reverse a 20% increase in domestic sugar prices, a senior official said on Tuesday, after its cabinet approved classifying the commodity as a controlled good.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

