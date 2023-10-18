SOFTS-London cocoa consolidates just below record peak

Adds comments on coffee, updates prices

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were marginally lower as the market consolidated just below the prior session's recent peak, while raw sugar prices were little changed.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 3,138 pounds a metric ton after setting a record high of 3,154 pounds on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market may be set to consolidate in the short-term after its recent strong advance although it remains underpinned by the prospect of a third consecutive global deficit in the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* The market was keenly awaiting third-quarter grind data from North America and Asia for any indication that high prices may be curbing demand. Both reports are expected to be issued on Thursday.

* The European third-quarter grind, issued last week, fell a much smaller than expected 0.9% from a year earlier.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $4, or 0.1%, to $3,639 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1was little changed at 27.48 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted concerns about delays to shipments from top exporter Brazil.

* "Heavy rains in Brazil are slowing the loading of vessels at ports, which will likely push some shipments which were scheduled for October into November," ING said in a note. "These logistical delays come at a time when there is already plenty of supply concern in the sugar market due to expectations of poorer output from both India and Thailand in the 2023/24 season."

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.90, or 0.4%, at $741.80 a ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $15, or 0.6%, at $2,335 a ton.

* December arabica coffee KCc1rose1 cent, or 0.6%, at $1.5805 per lb.

* Broker StoneX said in a note that current fundamentals are more positive for robusta than arabica, in general, since the El Nino weather pattern could hurt robusta output in Asia while prospects for arabica production in Brasil in 2024 seem good.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Elaine Hardcastle and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.