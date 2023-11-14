SOFTS-London cocoa closes lower after record high, sugar also down

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed lower on Tuesday after earlier rising to a record high, while coffee and sugar prices also fell.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 76 pounds, or 2.2%, to 3,427 a metric ton after setting a record high of 3,569 pounds earlier.

* Dealers said the market had become technically overbought after the recent strong advance and there may be a period of consolidation in the short term.

* Overall sentiment, however, remains constructive with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana helping to tighten supplies.

* "It looks at the moment as if considerably less cocoa is reaching the market from Ivory Coast. If this were to continue, the cocoa market could show a supply deficit for the third consecutive year in 2023/24," Commerzbank said in a note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell $80, or 2%, to $3,984 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.8 cents, or 1%, at $1.714 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with front month December trading at a premium of about 5.10 cents to March KC-1=R, but a downward correction was expected after the recent rally.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks stood at 302,235 bags on Tuesday, the lowest level in at least 24 years, with 4,400 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $29, or 1.2%, to $2,474 a ton.

* Dealers said drier weather had allowed a pick up in the coffee harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam, with about 10% of the crop gathered so far.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.53 cent, or 1.9%, at 27.18 cents per lb as the market slipped further from last week's 12-year high of 28.14 cents.

* Hot, dry weather in Brazil is allowing mills to extend the crushing season.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $13, or 1.7%, to $743.30 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and Shounak Dasgupta)

