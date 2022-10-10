Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to two-year high, raw sugar eases

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

London cocoa futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than two years on Monday, buoyed by the weakness of sterling, while raw sugar prices eased.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.6% at 1,950 pounds a tonne at 1043 GMT after climbing to a peak of 1,953 pounds for its highest since May 2020.

* Dealers said price charts were looking bullish after the market's recent strong performance, which has been driven partly by the weakness of sterling. GBP/

* A technical note from broker Sucden Financial said that a market close above 1,950 pounds would confirm bullish sentiment, adding that it expected prices to "remain on the front food in today's session".

* Speculators have been increasing a in London cocoa.

* Dealers said the release of cocoa grinding data for the third quarter of 2022 should provide a short-term focus.

* European third-quarter cocoa grind data is due to be issued on Thursday while the North American cocoa grind is scheduled to be published on Oct. 20.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.2% at $2,400 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 eased by 0.4% to 18.61 cents per lb.

* Dealers said a modest setback in crude oil prices on Monday helped to stall the recent run-up in the raw sugar market. O/R

* December white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.02% at $552.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 0.4% higher at $2.1890 per lb​​.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.1% to $2,153 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

