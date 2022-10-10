SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to two-year high, raw sugar eases

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than two years on Monday, buoyed by the weakness of sterling, while raw sugar prices eased.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.6% at 1,950 pounds a tonne at 1043 GMT after climbing to a peak of 1,953 pounds for its highest since May 2020.

* Dealers said price charts were looking bullish after the market's recent strong performance, which has been driven partly by the weakness of sterling. GBP/

* A technical note from broker Sucden Financial said that a market close above 1,950 pounds would confirm bullish sentiment, adding that it expected prices to "remain on the front food in today's session".

* Speculators have been increasing a in London cocoa.

* Dealers said the release of cocoa grinding data for the third quarter of 2022 should provide a short-term focus.

* European third-quarter cocoa grind data is due to be issued on Thursday while the North American cocoa grind is scheduled to be published on Oct. 20.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.2% at $2,400 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 eased by 0.4% to 18.61 cents per lb.

* Dealers said a modest setback in crude oil prices on Monday helped to stall the recent run-up in the raw sugar market. O/R

* December white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.02% at $552.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 0.4% higher at $2.1890 per lb​​.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.1% to $2,153 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

