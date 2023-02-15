SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to six-year peak on tight supplies

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than six years on Wednesday, boosted by tightening supplies, while coffee and sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 56 pounds, or 2.7%, to 2,105 pounds per tonne after peaking at 2,125 pounds - the highest level since November 2016.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose $73, or 2.7%, to $2,732 a tonne, hitting the highest price in a year.

* Ivory Coast's January cocoa grind was up 16.5% year on year at 61,386 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 6.25 cents, or 3.4%, at $1.77 per lb, slipping back from the prior session's two-week peak of $1.8350.

* Strong U.S. economic data, however, boosted the dollar and restrained commodities buying, they added.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange fell by more than 25,000 bags said a report after the session's close. Green coffee stocks in the U.S. also dropped strongly, said the Green Coffee Association later in the day, which could give an impulse to prices on Thursday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $21, or 1.0%, at $2,049 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.19 cent, or 0.9%, at 21.38 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from last week's six-year peak of 21.89 cents.

* Dealers said the market was supported by short-term supply tightness, though rising production in Brazil should ensure there is ample availability later in the year.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $3.70, or 0.6%, at $566.00 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, John Stonestreet and Shailesh Kuber)

