SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to six-year peak on tight supplies

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than six years on Wednesday, boosted by tightening supplies, while coffee and sugar prices eased.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2.15% to 2,093 pounds a tonne by 1157 GMT after peaking at 2,096 pounds - the highest level since November 2016.

* Dealers said the prospect of a supply deficit in the current 2022/23 season (October/September) had heightened concerns about tight supplies, with some exporters in Ivory Coast having trouble sourcing beans to honour export contracts.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.5% to $2,726 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast's January cocoa grind was up 16.5% year on year at 61,386 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.2% to $1.8105 per lb, slipping back slightly from the previous session's two-week peak of $1.8350.

* Dealers said the market was supported by forecasts that Brazil's crop this year could be smaller than previously expected and by a decline in exchange stocks now a backlog of gradings has been cleared.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 870,079 60kg bags on Feb. 14 after climbing to a 7-1/2 month high of 891,933 bags on Feb. 8.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,061 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 1% at 21.36 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from last week's six-year peak of 21.89 cents.

* Dealers said the market was supported by short-term supply tightness, though rising production in Brazil should ensure there is ample availability later in the year.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $563 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.