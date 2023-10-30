SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to record peak, sugar and coffee fall

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a fresh record high on Monday buoyed by tight supplies driven by a drop in production in Ivory Coast and Ghana while sugar and coffee prices fell.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.03% to ​3,359 pounds a metric ton by 1125 GMT after setting a record high of 3,385 pounds.

* Dealers said supplies in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana remained very tight with a drop in production anticipated in the current 2023/24 season.

* Ivory Coast cocoa sector regulator will not allow bean grinders to accumulate stocks beyond authorised limits during the main October to March harvest to ensure fair access amid fears of a supply shortage.

* Main crop arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 totalled 56,000 tons, down from 91,000 tons during the same week last season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $3,846 a ton after peaking at $3,880 - the highest level for the front month since Dec. 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% at 26.98 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rising production from the key Centre-South region of Brazil was helping to at least partially mitigate crop concerns in major Asian producers India and Thailand.

* Brazilian mills in the Centre-South region will extend sugarcane crushing operations beyond the traditional period to cope with a record crop this year and take advantage of high sugar prices, according to mill owners and directors.

* Funds cut their bullish bets on raw sugar futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Oct. 24, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $731.50 per ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.1% to $1.5915 per lb.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.4% to $2,350 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

