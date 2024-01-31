News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to record high, sugar also up

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

January 31, 2024 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high on Wednesday, extending the market's prolonged advance on tightening stocks after poor crops in West Africa. Sugar futures also rose.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 15 pounds, or 0.4%, at 3,883 pounds per metric ton, after setting a record high of 3,910 pounds.

* Dealers said supplies remain very tight owing to poor crops in West Africa and there is no sign of the current run-up in prices coming to an end.

* There are some concerns, however, that price increases for products such as chocolate bars may be starting to crimp demand.

* Citi cut its view of chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's shares due to "extreme cocoa inflation".

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $4,822 a ton.

* Cocoa farmgate prices rose to a record high in Cameroon on Wednesday, pushed up by tightening global supply because of production shortfalls in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 settled down $31, or 0.9%, at $3,305 a ton, with the market consolidating just below the previous session's contract high of $3,379.

* Dealers said robusta stocks in Europe were tight partly because of disruption to the flow of Asian supplies across the Red Sea.

* "Destination stocks were incredibly low when the Red Sea problems began, disrupting the flow of robustas and, to a lower extent, arabicas in Europe," Rabobank said in a note.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was little changed at $1.9405 per lb.

* Coffee trader Comexim projected the new Brazilian crop at 67.15 million bags, a small increase over the current crop.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.22 cent, or 0.9%, at 24.13 cents per lb.

* Dealers cited uncertainty about Brazil's 2024 crop as rains have been below average.

* Broker StoneX on Wednesday projected Brazil's new sugarcane crop at 622 million tons, 5.4% below the previous one.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $666.30 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Louise Heavens, David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.