SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to record high, sugar also up

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high on Wednesday, extending the market's prolonged advance on tightening stocks after poor crops in West Africa. Sugar futures also rose.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 15 pounds, or 0.4%, at 3,883 pounds per metric ton, after setting a record high of 3,910 pounds.

* Dealers said supplies remain very tight owing to poor crops in West Africa and there is no sign of the current run-up in prices coming to an end.

* There are some concerns, however, that price increases for products such as chocolate bars may be starting to crimp demand.

* Citi cut its view of chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's shares due to "extreme cocoa inflation".

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $4,822 a ton.

* Cocoa farmgate prices rose to a record high in Cameroon on Wednesday, pushed up by tightening global supply because of production shortfalls in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 settled down $31, or 0.9%, at $3,305 a ton, with the market consolidating just below the previous session's contract high of $3,379.

* Dealers said robusta stocks in Europe were tight partly because of disruption to the flow of Asian supplies across the Red Sea.

* "Destination stocks were incredibly low when the Red Sea problems began, disrupting the flow of robustas and, to a lower extent, arabicas in Europe," Rabobank said in a note.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was little changed at $1.9405 per lb.

* Coffee trader Comexim projected the new Brazilian crop at 67.15 million bags, a small increase over the current crop.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.22 cent, or 0.9%, at 24.13 cents per lb.

* Dealers cited uncertainty about Brazil's 2024 crop as rains have been below average.

* Broker StoneX on Wednesday projected Brazil's new sugarcane crop at 622 million tons, 5.4% below the previous one.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $666.30 a ton.

