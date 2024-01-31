SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to record high, robusta also up

News & Insights

January 31, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a record high on Wednesday, extending the market's prolonged advance with stocks tightening following poor crops in West Africa this season.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 1.1% at a record high of 3,909 pounds at 1240 GMT.

* Dealers said supplies remain very tight due to poor crops in West Africa and there is no sign of the current run-up in prices coming to an end.

* There are some concerns, however, that price hikes for products such as chocolate bars may be starting to have an adverse impact on demand.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.2% to $4,861 a ton.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.3% to $3,346 a metric ton, edging up towards the prior session's contract high of $3,379.

* Dealers said stocks of robusta coffee in Europe were tight partly due to a disruption of the flow of supplies from Asian producers through the Red Sea.

* "Destination stocks were incredibly low when the Red Sea problems began, disrupting the flow of robustas and, to a lower extent, arabicas in Europe," Rabobank said in a note.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.5% to $1.9305 per lb with the focus on weather in top arabica producer Brazil.

* "Weather in Brazil remains on the dry side. It is not terrible but it has already led to a worsening (crop) expectations," Rabobank said.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.2% at 23.95 cents per lb.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $669.20 a ton.

