SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to record high, coffee also up

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

January 31, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a record high on Wednesday, extending the market's prolonged advance on tightening stocks after poor crops in West Africa.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.1% to 3,871 pounds per metric ton by 1458 GMT after setting a record high of 3,910 pounds.

* Dealers said supplies remain very tight owing to poor crops in West Africa and there is no sign of the current run-up in prices coming to an end.

* There are some concerns, however, that price increases for products such as chocolate bars may be starting to crimp demand.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.3% to $4,820 a ton.

* Cocoa farmgate prices rose to a record high in Cameroon on Wednesday, pushed up by tightening global supply because of production shortfalls in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,342 a ton, with the market consolidating just below the previous session's contract high of $3,379.

* Dealers said robusta stocks in Europe were tight partly because of disruption to the flow of Asian supplies across the Red Sea.

* "Destination stocks were incredibly low when the Red Sea problems began, disrupting the flow of robustas and, to a lower extent, arabicas in Europe," Rabobank said in a note.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.3% to $1.9455 per lb, with the focus on weather in top producer Brazil.

* "Weather in Brazil remains on the dry side. It is not terrible but it has already led to a worsening (of crop) expectations," Rabobank said.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.4% at 24.01 cents per lb.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.95% to $669 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman )

