SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to fresh 46-year peak

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit fresh 46-year peaks on Wednesday as supply concerns persisted amid pessimistic weather reports in West Africa, while white sugar moved away from Tuesday's 12-year-highs.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 21 pounds, or 0.7%, at 2,981 pounds a metric ton, having hit its highest price since 1977 at 3,001 pounds.

* Dealers cited concerns over recent weather developments in West Africa, the top producing region, which are adding to existing worries the market is heading into a third straight deficit in the 2023/24 (October to September) season.

* The region is expected to experience moderate to high rainfall over the next 10 days, which could delay cocoa harvesting.

* Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S said it would spend 500 million Swiss francs ($563 million) over the next two years as part of a new strategic investment plan.

* Brazilian media reported that Nestle has agreed to acquire local chocolate brand Kopenhagen for about 3 billion reais ($602 million).

* December New York cocoa CCc2was little changed at $3,652 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $20.80, or 2.8%, at $726.10 a ton after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 on Tuesday.

* Shares of Indian sugar producers surged overnight amid the production concerns. The market fears the high prices could discourage the Indian government from allowing sugar exports.

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.43 cent, or 1.6%, to 26.22 cents per lb​ after hitting more than a four-month high of 26.90 cents on Tuesday.

* Brazilian mills should have mostly dry and hot weather for the next 15 days, which will benefit sugarcane processing.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.35 cent, or 0.2%, to $1.538 per lb.

* Deutsche Bank downgraded JDE Peet'sJDEP.AS, one of the world's largest coffee companies, to "hold" from "buy" on signs that rising coffee prices are limiting consumer demand.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2was little changed at $2,456 a ton.

