SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to fresh 46-year peak

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit fresh 46-year peaks on Wednesday as supply concerns persist amid pessimistic weather reports in West Africa, while white sugar came off Tuesday's 12-year-highs.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 1.2% to 2,995 pounds a metric ton at 1222 GMT, having hit its highest since 1977 at 2,999 pounds.

* Dealers cited concerns over recent weather developments in top producing region West Africa, which are adding to existing worries the market is heading into a third straight deficit in the 2023/24 (October to September) season.

* The region is expected to experience moderate to high rainfall over the next 10 days which could delay cocoa harvesting.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.9% to $3,679 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $736.60 a ton after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 on Tuesday.

* Sugar prices in India, one of the world's top sugar growers, have jumped to their highest in six years, driven by production concerns raised by limited rainfall in the country's main growing regions.

* Shares of Indian sugar producers surged overnight amid the production concerns. The market fears the high prices could discourage New Delhi from allowing sugar exports.

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 26.58 cents per lb​​ after hitting a more than four-month high of 26.94 cents on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 slipped 0.4% to $1.5285 per lb, not far off a recent 7 month low of $1.4720 hit mid-August.

* Deutsche Bank downgraded JDE Peet'sJDEP.AS, one of the world's largest coffee companies, to "hold" from "buy" on signs that rising coffee prices are limiting consumer demand.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.2% to $2,448 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)

