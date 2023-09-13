News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 46-year peak, sugar slips

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

September 13, 2023 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 46-year high on Wednesday buoyed by tightening supplies, while raw sugar prices were lower weighed by the strong pace of production in Brazil.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2settled up 51 pounds, or 1.7%, to 3,090 pounds per metric ton, after setting a 46-year high of 3,096 pounds.

* The market has regularly set new 46-year highs since late June, lifted by tightening supplies, with a third successive global deficit widely forecast for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* Producing countries in Africa have been raising farmgate prices for farmers reacting to higher market prices and as a way to avoid smugling, yet another supportive sign for the commodity.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $77, or 2.1%, to $3,726 a ton after peaking at a 12-1/2-year high of $3,731.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.29 cents, or 1.1%, at 26.54 cents per lb, slipping back from the prior session's 4-1/2 month high of 27.26 cents.

* Dealers noted the strong pace of sugar production in the key centre-south region should ensure supplies are ample in the short-term, although there remain concerns that drier-than-normal weather is likely to curb output in India and Thailand.

* Brazil's centre-south sugar production rose 9.95% in the second half of August when compared with a year earlier, totalling 3.46 million metric tons.

* Production was broadly in line with a survey of 10 analysts conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, which had indicated production at 3.44 million tonnes.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.80, or 0.4%, at $749.30 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.05 cent at $1.5195 per lb.

* Brazil shipped 3.35 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in August, 33.3% more than in the same month a year ago, industry group Cecafe said on Wednesday

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $49, or 2%, at $2,479 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton, Louise Heavens and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.