SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 46-year peak, sugar slips

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 46-year high on Wednesday buoyed by tightening supplies, while raw sugar prices were lower weighed by the strong pace of production in Brazil.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2settled up 51 pounds, or 1.7%, to 3,090 pounds per metric ton, after setting a 46-year high of 3,096 pounds.

* The market has regularly set new 46-year highs since late June, lifted by tightening supplies, with a third successive global deficit widely forecast for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* Producing countries in Africa have been raising farmgate prices for farmers reacting to higher market prices and as a way to avoid smugling, yet another supportive sign for the commodity.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $77, or 2.1%, to $3,726 a ton after peaking at a 12-1/2-year high of $3,731.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.29 cents, or 1.1%, at 26.54 cents per lb, slipping back from the prior session's 4-1/2 month high of 27.26 cents.

* Dealers noted the strong pace of sugar production in the key centre-south region should ensure supplies are ample in the short-term, although there remain concerns that drier-than-normal weather is likely to curb output in India and Thailand.

* Brazil's centre-south sugar production rose 9.95% in the second half of August when compared with a year earlier, totalling 3.46 million metric tons.

* Production was broadly in line with a survey of 10 analysts conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, which had indicated production at 3.44 million tonnes.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.80, or 0.4%, at $749.30 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.05 cent at $1.5195 per lb.

* Brazil shipped 3.35 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in August, 33.3% more than in the same month a year ago, industry group Cecafe said on Wednesday

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $49, or 2%, at $2,479 a ton.

