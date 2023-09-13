SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 46-year peak, sugar slips

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 46-year high on Wednesday buoyed by tightening supplies, while raw sugar prices were lower weighed by the strong pace of production in Brazil.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 1.15% to 3,074 pounds a metric ton by 1419 GMT after setting a 46-year high of 3,079 pounds.

* The market has regularly set new 46-year highs since late June, lifted by tightening supplies, with a third successive global deficit widely forecast for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 1.4% to $3,700 a metric ton after peaking at a 12-1/2 year high of $3,707.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.9% to 26.58 cents per lb, slipping back from the prior session's 4-1/2 month high of 27.26 cents.

* Dealers noted the strong pace of sugar production in the key centre-south region should ensure supplies are ample in the short-term, although there remain concerns that drier-than-normal weather is likely to curb output in India and Thailand.

* Brazil's centre-south sugar production rose 9.95% in the second half of August when compared with a year earlier, totalling 3.46 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed on Wednesday.

* Production was broadly in line with a survey of 10 analysts conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights which had indicated production at 3.44 million tonnes.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell by 0.2% to $744.70 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 0.2% to $1.5230 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 1.6% to $2,469 a metric ton.

