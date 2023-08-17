SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 46-year high, sugar falls

Updates prices, adds background

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 46-year high on Thursday as a deteriorating outlook for Ghana's crop added to supply concerns, while sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 23 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,741 pounds per tonne​, after setting a 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* Dealers said an increasingly bleak outlook for production in Ghana was helping to support prices and could lead to an even wider global deficit in the current 2022/23 season.

* The International Cocoa Organization, in its most recent quarterly update, put Ghana's crop at 750,000 tonnes but dealers said it may now be significantly below that level.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $36, or 1.0%, to $3,488 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.19 cents, or 0.8%, at 24.00 cents per lb​​, after setting a three-week high of 24.74 cents.

* Dealers said the market continues to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season and concerns that dry weather linked to an El Nino weather event could curb production in key Asian producers such as Thailand.

* "While the effects of El Nino on sugar production over the coming months remains unknown, fears of a potential supply crunch are ensuring that demand remains robust," analysts BMI said in a note.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $6.80, or 1.0%, at $694.80 a tonne, after hitting $712.20 a tonne, highest since May 30.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $13, or 0.5%, at $2,391 a tonne. Earlier it fell to $2,351 a tonne, lowest since April 18.

* Robusta coffee prices are forecast to end the year below current levels but still register an annual increase of 28%, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.5 cents, or 1.0%, at $1.491 per lb. It fell to $1.4745 per lb, lowest since Jan. 12.

