SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 46-year high, sugar falls

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

August 17, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt and Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds background

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 46-year high on Thursday as a deteriorating outlook for Ghana's crop added to supply concerns, while sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 23 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,741 pounds per tonne​, after setting a 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* Dealers said an increasingly bleak outlook for production in Ghana was helping to support prices and could lead to an even wider global deficit in the current 2022/23 season.

* The International Cocoa Organization, in its most recent quarterly update, put Ghana's crop at 750,000 tonnes but dealers said it may now be significantly below that level.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $36, or 1.0%, to $3,488 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.19 cents, or 0.8%, at 24.00 cents per lb​​, after setting a three-week high of 24.74 cents.

* Dealers said the market continues to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season and concerns that dry weather linked to an El Nino weather event could curb production in key Asian producers such as Thailand.

* "While the effects of El Nino on sugar production over the coming months remains unknown, fears of a potential supply crunch are ensuring that demand remains robust," analysts BMI said in a note.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $6.80, or 1.0%, at $694.80 a tonne, after hitting $712.20 a tonne, highest since May 30.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $13, or 0.5%, at $2,391 a tonne. Earlier it fell to $2,351 a tonne, lowest since April 18.

* Robusta coffee prices are forecast to end the year below current levels but still register an annual increase of 28%, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.5 cents, or 1.0%, at $1.491 per lb. It fell to $1.4745 per lb, lowest since Jan. 12.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Stephanie Kelly Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
