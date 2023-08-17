SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 46-year high, sugar also up

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 46-year high on Thursday as a deteriorating outlook for Ghana's crop added to supply concerns, while sugar prices were also higher.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was 0.8% higher at 2,754 pounds a metric ton at 1355 GMT after setting a 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* Dealers said an increasingly bleak outlook for production in Ghana was helping to support prices and could lead to an even wider global deficit in the current 2022/23 season.

* The International Cocoa Organization, in its most recent quarterly update, put Ghana's crop at 750,000 tonnes but dealers said it may now be significantly below that level.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.9% to $3,481 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.5% at 24.32 cents per lb after setting a three-week high of 24.74 cents.

* Dealers said the market continues to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season and concerns that dry weather linked to an El Nino weather event could curb production in key Asian producers such as Thailand.

* "While the effects of El Nino on sugar production over the coming months remains unknown, fears of a potential supply crunch are ensuring that demand remains robust," analysts BMI said in a note.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $703.50 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,366 a metric ton.

* Robusta coffee prices are forecast to end the year below current levels but still register an annual increase of 28%, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.6% at $1.4820 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

