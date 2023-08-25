SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 46-year high on tight supplies

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 46-year high on Friday, buoyed by the prospect of a further tightening in supplies in the coming 2023/24 season.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.3% to 2,777 pounds a metric ton by 1100 GMT after setting a 46-year high of 2,784 pounds.

* The market has been regularly setting 46-year highs since late June, lifted by concern over crop disease in West Africa and the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* Dealers said the crop in second-biggest grower Ghana has been particularly badly hit and could be about 650,000 metric tons in the current 2022/23 season, well below the International Cocoa Organization's current estimate of 750,000 tons.

* The 2023/24 production outlook has been dented by El Nino, with the U.S. Climate Prediction Center saying that the weather phenomenon is expected to strengthen through the winter.

* "Across West Africa, where global cocoa production is concentrated, El Nino is associated with drier than usual weather conditions, fuelling concerns over global supply," BMI said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $3,458 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was 0.1% down at 24.27 cents per lb but remained on track for a weekly gain of about 2%.

* The market has been supported this week by news that India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the season starting in October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $691.90 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.1% to $1.5450 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.04% to $2,405 a metric ton.

