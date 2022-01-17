SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 3-month high, white sugar also up

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE climbed to a three-month peak on Monday as the market waited for the release of closely watched fourth quarter grinding data for Europe and North America which is due later this week.

Raw sugar, arabica coffee and New York cocoa futures markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 0.45% to 1,781 pounds a tonne by 1216 GMT after climbing to a three-month peak of 1,783 pounds.

* Dealers said the grinding data, covering the fourth quarter of 2021, should provide further evidence that demand is rebounding after dipping in the early stages of the pandemic.

* The European grind is due to be released on Wednesday and the North American grind on Thursday.

* Asia's fourth quarter cocoa grind rose 6.33% year-on-year to 231,309 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed on Friday.

SUGAR

* March white sugar LSUc1 was 0.9% higher at $507 a tonne after peaking at a one-month high of $508.10 per tonne.

* Dealers noted the premium of white sugar to raw sugar had been climbing recently and was now around $100 a tonne.

* Broker Marex said in a note that the rise in the white premium could mean that a greater proportion of Indian exports will be a form of white sugar.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,214 a tonne.

* Dealers said speculators had been cutting long positions in robusta coffee with a pick-up in shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam helping to ease concerns about short-term supply tightness.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.