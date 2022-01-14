SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 2-1/2 month high on rising demand

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 2-1/2 month high on Friday, buoyed by signs that demand is continuing to pick up after dipping in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.5% to 1,759 pounds a tonne by 1410 GMT after peaking at 1,760 pounds - the highest level for the front month since Oct. 25.

* Asia's fourth quarter cocoa grind, a key indicator of demand, rose 6.33% year-on-year to 231,309 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed on Friday.

* The fourth quarter European grind is due to be released on Jan. 19 and the North American grind on Jan. 20.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.5% at $2,648 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,215 a tonne.

* Dealers said that a pick-up in shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam had helped ease concerns about short-term supply tightness while exchange stocks have begun to creep up.

* Valid ICE robusta stocks stood at 97,290 tonnes at Jan. 12, up marginally from 97,120 tonnes a week earlier.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.2% to $2.3655 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 18.14 cents per lb. The front month has slowly regained some ground after falling to a 5-1/2-month low of 17.60 cents on Monday.

* Dealers noted the upside appeared limited, however, with improving production outlooks for Thailand and India likely to temper any bullish sentiment related to China.

* Analyst Green Pool on Friday cut its forecast for China's sugar production in 2021/22 to less than 10 million tonnes and added that an elevated risk of frost because of the La Nina weather event made for further downside potential.

* March white sugar LSUc1 edged up by 0.02% to $497.40 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.