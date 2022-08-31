SOFTS-London cocoa climbs to 10-1/2 month high on weak pound

Adds dealer comment, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures climbed to a 10-1/2 month high on Wednesday, boosted by the weakness of sterling against the dollar, while arabica coffee prices also rose.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 gained 0.6% to 1,875 pounds a tonne by 1342 GMT after peaking at a 10-1/2 month high of 1,884 pounds.

* Dealers said the weakness of sterling had helped to boost London prices. The UK currency was heading for its worst month against the dollar since 2016.

* They noted, however, a short-term pullback appeared possible, with the market viewed as technically overbought after the recent run-up in prices.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was unchanged at $2,408 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.8% to $2.3715 per lb, edging towards last week's six-month high of $2.4295.

* The market continued to keep a close watch on the weather outlook in Brazil coffee areas, with concerns there could be insufficient moisture to sustain development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* Weather service Maxar said Brazil would remain mostly dry during the next five days, but the 6-10 day outlook forecast "a wave of showers" in southern coffee areas.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,255 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 17.95 cents per lb as a gloomy global economic outlook weighed on prices.

* Dealers were awaiting an announcement from India on its 2022/23 sugar export policy, with many expecting that it will pave the way for an initial five million tonnes of exports.

* Indian traders have signed deals to export 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar in the coming season as advantageous market conditions counter the risk of agreeing contracts before India announces its export policy, trade sources said.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $548.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

