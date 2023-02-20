SOFTS-London cocoa climbs on supply concerns; robusta also rises

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed higher on Monday as tight supplies led to concerns about potential defaults in West Africa while robusta coffee and white sugar prices also rose.

New York-based cocoa, raw sugar and arabica coffee markets were closed on Monday for a U.S. public holiday.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ended 1.1% higher at 2,144 pounds a tonne. It had risen on Friday to a six-year high of 2,155 pounds.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concern about possible defaults in Ivory Coast, with talk of similar supply problems emerging in other major producing countries such as Nigeria.

* The market, however, has become technically overbought after its strong advance, raising the prospect of a potential short-term pullback in prices.

* Below-average rains in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week helped the fruits develop well, pointing to a healthy April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 finished 0.9% higher at $2,117 a tonne after touching a four-month high of $2,124.

* The market has been supported primarily by the recent rise in arabica coffee prices on concerns that adverse weather has diminished production prospects in Brazil and Colombia.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 closed 0.3% higher at $569.90 a tonne.

* The market continued to derive support from crop problems that have curtailed exports from India.

* India is set to produce less sugar than previously estimated by industry bodies and government agencies, with the cane crop maturing early and losing weight because of weather conditions in major growing regions.

* "There have been growing concerns for several weeks now that the government would not allow further exports, given worries over the domestic crop," ING said in a note.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

