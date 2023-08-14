SOFTS-London cocoa climbs but remains well below recent peak

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures rose on Monday with the market showing signs of resuming its recent uptrend, buoyed by crop concerns in West Africa, while sugar prices eased.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 2,666 pounds per metric ton by 1110 GMT, although prices remained well below last week's 46-year high of 2,759 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was showing signs of moving back up again after absorbing some profit-taking by funds who have scaled back long positions in both London and New York cocoa.

* The market remained underpinned by concerns about crop disease in West Africa following recent heavy rains and expectations there could be a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1% to $3,391 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 24.26 cents per lb.

* Dealers said concern about weak demand was helping to keep a lid on prices while the market remained underpinned by the prospect of a global deficit in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* A global sugar deficit of 2.1 million metric tons is expected in the upcoming 2023/24 season, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts published on Friday.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $698 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,511 a metric ton.

* El Nino's dry weather threatens to further dent coffee production in Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest grower, after excessive rains dragged down output to its lowest in more than a decade.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.5710 per lb.​​

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

