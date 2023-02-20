SOFTS-London cocoa buoyed by supply concerns; robusta also rises

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were higher on Monday as tight supplies led to concerns about potential defaults in West Africa while robusta coffee prices rose to a four-month peak.

New York-based cocoa, raw sugar and arabica coffee markets were closed on Monday for a U.S. public holiday.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.4% to 2,150 pounds a tonne by 1207 GMT. The benchmark second position had risen on Friday to a six-year high of 2,155 pounds.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concern about possible defaults in Ivory Coast, with talk of similar supply problems emerging in other major producing countries such as Nigeria.

* The market, however, has become technically overbought after its recent strong advance, raising the prospect of a potential short-term pullback in prices.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.5% at $2,108 a tonne after touching a four-month high of $2,118.

* The market has been supported primarily by the recent rise in arabica coffee prices on concerns that adverse weather has diminished production prospects in Brazil and Colombia.

* Brazilian coffee farmers sold 78% of the current crop (2022/23, July-June) by Feb. 15, a slower than usual sales pace for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $571.60 a tonne.

* The market continued to derive support from crop problems that have curtailed exports from India.

* India is set to produce less sugar than previously estimated by industry bodies and government agencies, with the cane crop maturing early and losing weight owing to weather conditions in key growing regions.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

