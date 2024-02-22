SOFTS-London and New York cocoa prices surge to record highs

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE surged past the psychological 5,000 pound barrier on Thursday while New York cocoa breached the $6,000 mark as supply tightness propelled both markets to fresh record highs.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1.1% to 5,029 pounds a metric ton by 1548 GMT after touching a record 5,100 pounds.

* Dealers said they could not rule out more gains, with concern growing that the market is heading for a fourth successive deficit in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

* This follows adverse weather in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana, coupled with structural issues such as swollen shoot disease, requiring trees to be uprooted and replanted.

* Cocoa output from Ghana for the 2023/24 season is expected to be almost 40% below a target of 820,000 metric tons, two sources from the country's sector regulator COCOBOD said.

* A drop of that magnitude would put cocoa output at around 500,000 tons, significantly below the median forecast in a Reuters poll issued earlier this month of 620,000 tons.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.4% to $5,779 a ton after setting a record high of $6,020.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 22.52 cents per lb after hitting more than a one-month low of 22.11 cents.

* Rains in Brazil this week boosted the outlook for the cane crop, but dry conditions earlier in the year could yet have an adverse effect on production.

* India will raise the floor price that mills must pay for sugarcane in the 2024/25 season by 8% as the world's second-largest sugar producer tries to boost output and please farmers ahead of a general election this year.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was down 1.6% at $615.40 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.1% to $3,110 a ton.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week on higher exporter demand after the Lunar New Year, with some farmers still holding on to beans in hope of higher prices.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.7% to $1.8310 per lb.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman and Paul Simao)

