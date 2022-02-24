SOFTS-Coffee tumbles on risk-off move; sugar recedes after 1-month high

Recasts, updates with price moves and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell nearly 4% on Thursday hit by a movement by funds to seek safe havens and cut exposure on riskier assets.

Raw sugar also fell after hitting a 1-month high earlier, tracking oil gains.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 9.65 cents, or 3.9%, at $2.379 per lb, having earlier hit its lowest since Feb. 2 at $2.3725.

* Dealers said arabica coffee became vulnerable due to the large long position.

* "Funds were at near record net long. With a risk-off theme for most of the early morning and roasters still not driving this market higher, there were not many actors on the buy side to prop it up," said a U.S.-based trader.

* But they see losses as limited.

* "Keep in mind that the conflict does nothing to solve shortages of inventory or replenish the Brazil crop, but the spec movement alone could create serious volatility in the price," said Ryan Delany, chief analyst at Coffee Trading Academy, LLC.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $55, or 2.5%, at $2,179 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.21 cent, or 1.1%, at 18.32 cents per lb, having earlier hit its highest since late January at 18.87 cents, tracking oil.

* Brent crude oil prices rose above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. O/R

* Rising energy prices can prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert production from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, though dealers noted that Brazil is for now keeping a tight lid on fuel prices.

* There was chat among brokers of some positioning by commodities traders to deliver sugar at March's expiry, a possible reason for the late weakness.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.80, or 0.8%, at $499.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 18 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,734 pounds per tonne​.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell $48, or 1.8%, to $2,616 a tonne.

* Dealers said there were fears that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could crimp global growth and demand for the beans.

* Chocolate major Mondelez MDLZ.O will likely close its plants in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Shinjini Ganguli)

