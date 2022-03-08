SOFTS-Coffee surges as funds, roasters buy the dips; sugar up

New throughout, updates with prices movement and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Tuesday as investors and roasters took the opportunity from a recent weakness in the market to buy contracts.

Raw sugar futures were also up as energy markets surged.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 8.65 cents, or 3.9%, at $2.329 per lb, posting a strong recovery after hitting a 3-1/2 month low on Friday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $59, or 2.9%, at $2,094 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market found support after its recent slide, with supply tightness remaining a bullish factor.

* "I think the selloff from $2.60 to $2.20 was absurdly extended. The market was very oversold," said one coffee broker, adding that the basic fundamentals of the market remained positive for prices.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.16 cent, or 0.8%, at 19.43 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from soaring global energy prices despite some doubts about whether they will prompt sugar mills in Brazil to increase output of biofuel ethanol at the expense of sugar. O/R

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to hold down domestic fuel prices, reducing the incentive for mills to shift output.

* "Whether sugar ought to trade as near‑proxy for oil is questionable. The link between the two is far from automatic, given the heavy regulation of the link from Brazil," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.00, or 0.6%, at $536.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 was stable at $2.636 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by an expected global deficit in the current 2021/22 season, with demand picking up and production falling, particularly in second-largest grower Ghana.

* Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S, LISP.S expects to increase revenue by 6-8% this year, mostly through price increases, and will continue its small operation in Russia.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​rose 10 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,768 pounds per tonne​.

