SOFTS-Coffee, sugar futures surge on El Nino report, Brazil holiday

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Coffee futures surged, with robusta coffee hitting an all-time high, and raw sugar gained 4% on the Intercontinental Exchange on Thursday after a report said the El Nino weather pattern is already happening, amid lack of sales from Brazil and other Latin American countries.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $90, or 3.4%, at $2,726 a tonne, after hitting a record high of $2,734.

* Buyers are scrambling for beans in No. 2 exporter Indonesia, dealers said, while farmers are sold out in Vietnam, the world's largest robusta exporter.

* The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday that the El Nino weather pattern is already happening, posing risks to coffee production, mostly in Asia.

* Dealers said strong domestic demand in Brazil was also limiting exports of the country's newly harvested robusta beans.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 8.65 cents, or 4.8%, at $1.9035 per lb.

* A national holiday in Brazil and in many Latin American countries has reduced selling.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 23 pounds, or 1%, to 2,391 pounds per tonne​​ after hitting a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,395 pounds.

* Recent rains in top grower Ivory Coast have raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $46, or 1.5%, to $3,137 a tonne, having touched a 6-1/2 year peak of $3,160.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.98 cent, or 4%, at 25.48 cents per lb, rebounding from a 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents hit on Tuesday.

* Traders said some sugar consumers that were waiting to see a further price slide might have changed their minds as El Nino seems certain.

* Monsoon rains finally reached India, the world's second largest sugar producer, on Thursday, marking their latest arrival in seven years and potentially delaying sugar planting.

* There is a forecast for rains in Brazil's main sugar region, which could disrupt the sugarcane harvest.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $19.60, or 2.9%, at $688.80 a tonne.

