SOFTS-Coffee, sugar edge down as investors await U.S. jobs data

December 02, 2022 — 07:36 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged down on Friday to move further back from a four-week peak, while raw sugar also eased as subdued financial markets awaited direction from U.S. jobs data.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.4% at $1.6350 per lb by 1221 GMT. The contract ended down 2.4% on Thursday in a pullback from a four-week high earlier in the session.

* The outlook for next year's crop in Brazil remained a key factor. Strong Brazilian production is expected by many in the market, although some participants see risks to the crop.

* Brazilian farmers will produce a minimum of 50 million and a maximum of 56 million bags of coffee next year as production areas continue to be negatively impacted by the weather, according to a report by independent analyst SpillingTheBeans.

* The outlook was at the low end of estimates for next year's Brazilian crop.

* A rise in exchange arabica stocks remained a bearish influence on prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 was down 0.9% at $1,876 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam remained flat on Thursday from a week ago, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.9% at 19.45 cents per lb.

* Sugar prices have been capped by expectations of a shift to a market surplus amid favourable production prospects in Brazil.

* Brazil exported 4.07 million tonnes of sugar in November, 53% more than a year ago and the highest monthly volume of the year.

* However, prices remained underpinned by a prolonged period of rain in Brazil's south and southeastern regions that is expected to hurt cane harvest progress and also impact sugar loading operations in Paranagua, the country's No. 2 port.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was 0.8% lower at $534.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.5% at $2,507 a tonne.

* The market was underpinned by an upward revision to the International Cocoa Organization's global deficit forecast for the 2021/22 season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.2% to 1,956 pounds per tonne​, partly owing to strength in sterling GBP= against the dollar.

