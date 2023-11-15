SOFTS-Coffee prices jump amid improved risk appetite, Brazil heat

New throughout, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Coffee prices on ICE closed sharply higher on Wednesday as risk appetite improved thanks to easing inflation fears globally, while there were worries about excessive warm weather in top grower Brazil.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 3.75 cents, or 2.2%, at $1.7515 per lb after hitting the highest price in nearly five months at $1.7610 per lb.

* Dealers noted worries regarding a heatwave in Brazil that could hurt fields that are in development stage for next year's crop, although soil moisture remains at relatively good levels.

* On the macro front, benign inflation readings in the U.S. and Britain have spurred investors to bet on an end to the global interest rate hike cycle, boosting risk appetite for commodities, while currencies such as the Brazilian real BRL= have gained versus the dollar.

* A stronger real deters Brazilian exporters from selling dollar-priced coffee, sugar and grains by lowering their local currency returns.

* Longer term, Rabobank expects the coffee market will record a 6.8 million bag surplus in 2024/25 thanks to improved output in Brazil and Colombia.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $75, or 3%, to $2,549 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​was little changed at 27.15 cents per lb.

* Dealers said improved macro-economic signals should boost sugar in the short term, as should the fact that top producer Brazil is fast approaching the end of its harvest.

* Longer term however, sugar fundamentals are turning more bearish.

* The International Sugar Organization has sharply reduced its global sugar deficit forecast for 2023/24 to 0.33 million metric tons from 2.11 million previously, citing Brazil's record production.

* Germany's refined sugar production in the 2023/24 season now finishing is forecast to rise some 9.8% to about 4.24 million metric tons.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.30, or 0.4%, to $746.60 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 18 pounds, or 0.5%, to 3,445 pounds per ton, but remained some way off Tuesday's record high of 3,569 pounds.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 firmed 0.2% to $3,992 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jan Harvey and Shounak Dasgupta)

