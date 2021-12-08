SOFTS-Coffee holds near 10-year peaks; raw sugar at 2-week high

Recasts, updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Arabica and robusta coffee futures on ICE edged up on Wednesday, but struggled to top the previous day's 10-year peaks as speculators paused for breath, while sugar prices rose to a two-week high.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $2.4420 per lb, having closed down 2.6% on Tuesday after hitting $2.5235, the highest since 2011.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $22, or 1.0%, at $2,295 a tonne, having closed down 1.8% on Tuesday after hitting $2,334, also the highest since 2011.

* Dealers said speculators are cutting back their long positions in arabica, while the relentless fall in ICE stocks has paused, for now KC-TOT-TOT.

* Still, arabica remains supported by expectations output in top producer Brazil will slide this season and next following adverse weather this year.

* There is little supply outside Brazil to fill in the gap. Output in Central America, which produces some 15% of the world's arabica, is expected to fall 3% this season amid a resurgence of the 'Roya' coffee leaf rust disease.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.7% to 19.82 cents per lb, having hit a two-week high of 19.90 during the session.

* Dealers said the market continues to take its cue from oil and equities. They added there is no production threat at the moment so sugar will struggle to break above 19.50-20 cents.

* Broker StoneX sees prices on ICE in a range of 18 to 20 cents per pound in 2022, saying larger production from key countries and a less urgent demand would limit the upside.

* World shares were set for their biggest two-day jump since November last year as investors grew less concerned about the Omicron coronavirus variant. MKTS/GLOB

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.6% to $513.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $15, or 0.6%, to $2,470 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 17 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,682 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers noted December cocoa is trading at a wide discount to March LCC-1=R, indicating ample nearby supply.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)

