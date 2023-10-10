SOFTS-Coffee hits multi-month lows while raw sugar eases

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE recovered on Tuesday after hitting a nine-month low earlier on favorable weather in Brazil, while robusta coffee plumbed a six-month trough.

Raw sugar futures fell and cocoa rose.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 was little changed at $2,245 a metric ton, after earlier hitting the lowest since early April at $2,223.

* Dealers noted favorable weather in Vietnam, where farmers are rushing to pick up early ripen cherries as the harvest begins.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam fell an annual 8.3% in the first nine months of 2023, government data showed.

* Brazil, meanwhile, exported 625,000 bags of robusta in September, more than 300% up from a year ago.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.45 cents, or 1%, to $1.475 per lb​, having hit a nine-month low of $1.4370.

* Dealers said it is still raining in top producer Brazil and coffee trees are flowering well in response.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.13 cent, or 0.5%, at 27.05 cents per lb.

* Brazilian mills produced 3.36 million tons of sugar in the second half of September, nearly double the amount seen this time last year and above analysts' expectations.

* Still, sugar is being underpinned by worries over supplies from India and Thailand, as adverse weather reigns.

* European Union negotiators in free trade talks with Australia are, despite a sugar shortage in Europe, offering such low import quotas for the sweetener they are not commercially viable to ship, industry sources said.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.40, or 0.2%, to $719.70 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 25 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,973 pounds per ton.

* The market had lost ground after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September and funds are continuing to scale back long positions in both London and New York cocoa.

* Brazil, the world's fifth-largest chocolate market, processed 64,024 metric tons of cocoa in the third quarter, 3% more than in the previous quarter, AIPC said on Tuesday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $39, or 1.1%, to $3,474 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens and Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.