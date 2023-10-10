News & Insights

SOFTS-Coffee hits multi-month lows while raw sugar eases

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

October 10, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a nine month low on Tuesday, while robusta coffee followed suit by plumbing a six month trough amid favourable weather in top producers Brazil and Vietnam.

Raw sugar futures fell, meanwhile, and cocoa steadied.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,234 a metric ton by 1302 GMT, after hitting a low of $2,223.

* Dealers noted favourable weather in Vietnam, where farmers are rushing to pick up early ripen cherries as the harvest begins.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam fell an annual 8.3% in the first nine months of 2023, government data showed.

* December arabica coffee KCc1fell 1.1% to $1.4445 per lb, having hit a low of $1.4370.

* Dealers said it is still raining in top producer Brazil and coffee trees are flowering well in response.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 27.02 cents per lb.

* A survey of 10 analysts by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast production of 3.22 million tons of sugar, 70% more than a year ago.

* Oil prices eased after Monday's 4% rally, but potential supply disruptions linked to military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas kept gains in check.

* Weaker energy prices can weigh on sugar by prompting mills to produce more sugar and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* Still, sugar is being underpinned by worries over supplies from India and Thailand, as adverse weather reigns.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $718.70 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2was flat at 2,948 pounds per ton.

* The market had lost ground after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September and funds are continuing to scale back long positions in both London and New York cocoa.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,441 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

