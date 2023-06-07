SOFTS-Coffee gains on tight supplies, cocoa rises to 6-1/2 year highs

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange rose on Wednesday as supplies in top producer Brazil remain tight, while cocoa hit fresh 6-1/2 year highs.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $53, or 2.1%, at $2,636 a tonne.

* Rabobank said robusta should trade between $2,480-2,750, with the top end of its forecast pointing to a new record high as exports from Brazil remain weak, and local demand is firm.

* Brazil's Cepea/Esalq, a research centre at the University of Sao Paulo, said prices in Brazil's local market were on the rise, amid concerns the harvest will disappoint.

* Traders had been hoping No.3 exporter Brazil would help to plug the steep supply gap in robusta.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.15 cents, or 1.2%, at $1.817 per lb.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects farmers in Brazil will harvest 12% more arabica in the 2023/24 season, and 5% less robusta.

* Brazil coffee areas are unlikely to be threatened by a cold snap later in June.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 34 pounds, or 1.5%, to 2,368 pounds per tonne​​ after hitting a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,374 pounds.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $44, or 1.4%, to $3,091 a tonne, having touched as well a 6-1/2 year high of $3,097.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.08 cent, or 0.3%, at 24.50 cents per lb​​, after hitting a 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents on Tuesday.

* Rabobank said there was potential for further price falls as concerns linked to the likely El Nino weather phenomenon were priced in for now, and harvest prospects looked good in top producer Brazil.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Mark Potter and Pooja Desai)

