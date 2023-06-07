SOFTS-Coffee gains on tight Brazil supplies, cocoa steadies off highs

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange rose on Wednesday as supplies in top producer Brazil remain tight, while cocoa came off the prior session's 6-1/2 year highs.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.8% to $2,604 a tonne at 1140 GMT.

* Rabobank said robusta should trade between $2,480-2,750, with the top end of its forecast pointing to a new record high as exports from Brazil remain weak, and local demand is firm.

* Brazil's Cepea/Esalq, a research centre at the University of Sao Paulo, said prices in Brazil's local market are on the rise, amid concerns the harvest will disappoint.

* Traders had been hoping No.3 exporter Brazil would help to plug the steep supply gap in robusta.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.5% to $1.8230 per lb.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects farmers in Brazil will harvest 12% more arabica in the 2023/24 season, and 5% less robusta.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 dipped 0.3% to 2,331 pounds per tonne​ after climbing to a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,364 pounds on Tuesday.

* Cocoa remains supported by tight supplies, while recent rains in Ivory Coast had also raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 dipped 0.1% to $3,043 a tonne, having hit a 6-1/2 year high of $3,092 on Thursday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 0.6% to 24.73 cents per lb​​, after hitting a 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents.

* Dealers said funds have finished liquidating their long positions, for now, but added they nonetheless doubt a significant price bounce.

* Rabobank said there is potential for further price falls as concerns linked to the likely El Nino weather phenomenon are priced in for now, and harvest prospects look good in top producer Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% at $673.70 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

