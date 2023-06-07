SOFTS-Coffee gains on tight Brazil supplies, cocoa heads back towards 6-1/2 year highs

Updates prices

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange rose on Wednesday as supplies in top producer Brazil remain tight, while cocoa headed back towards the prior session's 6-1/2 year high.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 1.1% to $2,610 a tonne at 1544 GMT.

* Rabobank said robusta should trade between $2,480-2,750, with the top end of its forecast pointing to a new record high as exports from Brazil remain weak, and local demand is firm.

* Brazil's Cepea/Esalq, a research centre at the University of Sao Paulo, said prices in Brazil's local market were on the rise, amid concerns the harvest will disappoint.

* Traders had been hoping No.3 exporter Brazil would help to plug the steep supply gap in robusta.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $1.8015 per lb.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects farmers in Brazil will harvest 12% more arabica in the 2023/24 season, and 5% less robusta.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 2,360 pounds per tonne​ after hitting a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,364 pounds on Tuesday.

* Cocoa remains supported by tight supplies, while recent rains in Ivory Coast have also raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.3% to $3,087 a tonne, having hit a 6-1/2 year high of $3,092 on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​was little changed at 24.59 cents per lb​​, after hitting a 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents on Tuesday.

* Dealers said funds had finished liquidating their long positions, for now, but added they nonetheless doubt a significant price bounce.

* Rabobank said there was potential for further price falls as concerns linked to the likely El Nino weather phenomenon were priced in for now, and harvest prospects look good in top producer Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $670.70 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Sharon Singleton and Mark Potter)

