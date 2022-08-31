Commodities

SOFTS-Coffee gains 10% in August; London cocoa at 10-1/2 month peak

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Arabica coffee futures on ICE gained 10% in August, while robusta jumped 11% in the month, amid worries about production.

Rewrites first paragraphs, includes monthly price changes and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE gained 10% in August, while robusta jumped 11% in the month, amid worries about production.

London cocoa futures climbed to a 10-1/2-month high on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was little changed, moving up only 0.05 cent, to $2.3525 per lb. The contract touched a six-month high of $2.4295 last week and ended August with a 10% gain.

* The market continued to keep a close watch on the weather outlook in Brazil coffee areas, with concerns there could be insufficient moisture to sustain development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* Weather service Maxar said Brazil would remain mostly dry during the next five days, but the six- to 10-day outlook forecast "a wave of showers" in southern coffee areas.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $11, or 0.5%, at $2,250 a tonne, but ended the month with an 11% gain.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 gained 15 pounds, or 0.8%, to 1,878 pounds per tonne​ after peaking at a 10-1/2-month high of 1,884 pounds. The contract posted a 7% gain in August.

* Dealers said the weakness of sterling had helped to boost London prices. The UK currency was heading for its worst month against the dollar since 2016.

* They noted, however, a short-term pullback appeared possible, with the market viewed as technically overbought after the recent run-up in prices.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $5, or 0.2%, to $2,413 a tonne. The contract gained 2% in the month.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.21 cent, or 1.2%, to 17.89 cents per lb as a gloomy global economic outlook weighed on prices. The contract gained 2% in August.

* Dealers were awaiting an announcement from India on its 2022/23 sugar export policy, with many expecting that it will pave the way for an initial 5 million tonnes of exports. Indian traders have already signed some deals.

* The International Sugar Organization projects a sugar surplus in 2022/23, and analysts Gamaya see Brazil's crop recovering in the second half.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.30, or 0.4%, to $550.80 a tonne and gained 4.48% in August.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular