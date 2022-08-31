SOFTS-Coffee gains 10% in August; London cocoa at 10-1/2 month peak

Rewrites first paragraphs, includes monthly price changes and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE gained 10% in August, while robusta jumped 11% in the month, amid worries about production.

London cocoa futures climbed to a 10-1/2-month high on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was little changed, moving up only 0.05 cent, to $2.3525 per lb. The contract touched a six-month high of $2.4295 last week and ended August with a 10% gain.

* The market continued to keep a close watch on the weather outlook in Brazil coffee areas, with concerns there could be insufficient moisture to sustain development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* Weather service Maxar said Brazil would remain mostly dry during the next five days, but the six- to 10-day outlook forecast "a wave of showers" in southern coffee areas.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $11, or 0.5%, at $2,250 a tonne, but ended the month with an 11% gain.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 gained 15 pounds, or 0.8%, to 1,878 pounds per tonne​ after peaking at a 10-1/2-month high of 1,884 pounds. The contract posted a 7% gain in August.

* Dealers said the weakness of sterling had helped to boost London prices. The UK currency was heading for its worst month against the dollar since 2016.

* They noted, however, a short-term pullback appeared possible, with the market viewed as technically overbought after the recent run-up in prices.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $5, or 0.2%, to $2,413 a tonne. The contract gained 2% in the month.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.21 cent, or 1.2%, to 17.89 cents per lb as a gloomy global economic outlook weighed on prices. The contract gained 2% in August.

* Dealers were awaiting an announcement from India on its 2022/23 sugar export policy, with many expecting that it will pave the way for an initial 5 million tonnes of exports. Indian traders have already signed some deals.

* The International Sugar Organization projects a sugar surplus in 2022/23, and analysts Gamaya see Brazil's crop recovering in the second half.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.30, or 0.4%, to $550.80 a tonne and gained 4.48% in August.

