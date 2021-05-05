SOFTS-Coffee futures surge to multi-year highs; sugar and cocoa also up

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Coffee futures on ICE, for both arabica and robusta types, hit fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday amid upbeat sentiment in wider financial markets and a tight supply outlook. Sugar and cocoa also rose. MTKS/GLOBO/RFRX/

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 9.5 cents, or 6.8%, at $1.4985 per lb, the highest level since February 2017.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $64, or 4.3%, at $1,538 a tonne, the highest price since March 2019.

* Dealers said fund buying is facing little resistance from producer selling, as growers in Brazil remain worried about the size of this year's crop and hold on to new sales.

* "As the market rose, new buy stops were hit, taking it even higher," a broker said.

* Recent reports from coffee majors such as Starbucks SBUX.O indicate demand is improving as COVID-19 vaccinations progress.

* Commerzbank said that in contrast to arabica, the robusta harvest in Brazil is expected to be a respectable 20.7 million bags.

* "We continue to expect the robusta price in the fourth quarter at $1,300 per tonne," it said.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.41 cent, or 2.4%, at 17.53 cents per lb.

* "While we do not expect a sustained return to the prices seen in February, we are raising our (raw sugar) forecast for the fourth quarter to 16 cents per pound," said Commerzbank in a note.

* "(Supply) risks have increased. The higher oil price could lead to a greater shift in the use of sugar cane to (make) ethanol. In addition, forecasts for sugar cane (output) in Brazil have been reduced in view of the excessive dryness."

* The global sugar supply balance is heading to surplus in 2021/22 despite the fall in Brazil, Datagro said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​​​settled up $11.00, or 2.4%, at $460.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $71, or 3.1%, to $2,395 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 21 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,599 pounds per tonne​, having hit its lowest since last July on Tuesday at $1,575.

* Cocoa has been pressured by a widely forecast global surplus for the current 2020/21 season.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Will Dunham)

