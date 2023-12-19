SOFTS-Coffee futures surge on strong spec buying, sugar also up

New throughout, adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Futures of robusta and arabica coffee rose sharply on Tuesday with traders reporting strong buying by speculators, while raw sugar futures recovered mid-way in the session to close higher.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $136, or 4.9%, at $2,932 a metric ton after hitting a 15-year high of $2,952.

* Dealers said the robusta market had been supported by low stocks in major consuming countries and unfavourable weather in Brazil's most important robusta growing region.

* They noted the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was now about 75% complete, but said farmers have been slow to sell waiting to see if the market climbs higher.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 11.3 cents, or 5.9%, to $2.024 per lb​​, the highest price since April.

* Brokers reported strong buying from speculators, saying the movement puts pressure on trading houses that are usually short in the market and might have to liquidate some positions to escape high margin calls.

* Importers of coffee to the European Union are starting to scale back purchases from small farmers in Africa and beyond as they prepare for a landmark EU law that will ban the sale of goods linked to the destruction of forests.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.12 cent, or 0.6%, at 21.43 cents per lb, recovering during the session after dipping to a low of 20.85 cents for the weakest level since March 27.

* Dealers said speculators were continuing to liquidate long positions against the backdrop of strong production from the key Centre-South region of Brazil.

* The scope for further losses could be limited, however, owing to poor crops in India and Thailand.

* India's sugar output this crop year, hit by weak rains, is set to lag consumption for the first time in seven years, according to traders and a survey of farmers.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $615.20 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled down 15 pounds, or 0.4%, to 3,548, pressured partly by a stronger pound.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $18, or 0.4%, to $4,289 a ton.

* Ghana's cocoa board has signed an $800 million loan and expects to draw down quickly to buy beans from farmers. The country is the world's second largest producer.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and Shounak Dasgupta)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

