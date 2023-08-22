SOFTS-Coffee futures close mixed, sugar little changed

Adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Coffee futures on ICE closed mixed on Tuesday, with arabica beans posting a small decline and robusta coffee ending higher, while raw sugar prices were little changed.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 0.75 cent, or 0.5%, at $1.5005 per lb, but still above last week's seven-month low of $1.4720.

* Dealers said the decline in prices last week had slowed the pace of producer selling, particularly from top producer Brazil, helping the market to recover some ground.

* They noted favourable weather had boosted the outlook for the harvest in Colombia which should start to gather pace during the second half of September.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $8, or 0.3%, at $2,374 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ended the session stable at 23.40 cents per lb after earlier dipping to a two-week low of 23.34.

* Dealers said there appeared solid support around 23 cents while fundamentals were also seen as bullish with a global deficit widely anticipated in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* Some traders see the long-term trend as positive on the prospect of possible problems to the Asian production due to the El Nino climate pattern, but the large Brazilian crop is preventing any rallies for now.

* October white sugar LSUc1settled down $0.40, or 0.1%, at $681.40 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2settled down 2 pounds, or 0.1%, at 2,719 pounds per ton, consolidating just below last week's 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* Abundant rains fell last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions, farmers said on Monday, adding that the weather should help increase the size of the next October-to-March main crop.

* December New York cocoa CCc2fell $25, or 0.7%, to $3,423 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Marguerita Choy and Shailesh Kuber)

