SOFTS-Coffee futures close down in choppy trading, sugar also down

Arabica and robusta coffee futures on ICE closed down on Wednesday in choppy trading as the market seems locked in a recent range. Raw sugar futures were also down, while cocoa gained.

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Arabica and robusta coffee futures on ICE closed down on Wednesday in choppy trading as the market seems locked in a recent range. Raw sugar futures were also down, while cocoa gained.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 reversed early gains and settled down 1.9 cents, or 0.9%, at $2.144 per lb, after falling by nearly 2.5% on Tuesday.

* Dealers said concerns about supply tightness were beginning to ease.

* They noted that ICE-certified stocks had posted two consecutive daily increases, the first ones since June, as traders recertify thousands of bags in a move which can remove age discounts.

* ICE-certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 17 rose to 581,342 bags, up from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags two days earlier. There are still more than 220,000 bags to be graded.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $4, or 0.2%, at $2,224 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.03 cent, or 0.2%, at 18.24 cents per lb.

* Dealers said recent weakness in fuel prices in Brazil remained a bearish influence.

* Lower fuel prices can prompt Brazilian mills to switch to using more cane to produce sugar rather than cane-derived biofuels.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras cut gasoline prices earlier this week, adding to the incentive for mills to focus on sugar production.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​settled down $1.90, or 0.3%, at $552.00 a tonne.

* A third of Ukraine's refineries will not operate in the coming sugar production year due to war and high gas prices, producers' union Ukrtsukor said on Tuesday.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $51, or 2.2%, to $2,421 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market had derived support from indications that production in Ivory Coast and Ghana in the upcoming season may be lower than previously anticipated.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 36 pounds, or 2.0%, to 1,819 pounds per tonne​​.

