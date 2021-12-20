Commodities

SOFTS-Coffee falls 4.5%, raw sugar loses nearly 3% as commodity markets slide

Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE closed sharply lower on Monday as the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant slammed equity and commodity markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.52 cent, or 2.7%, at 18.59 cents per lb after dipping to 18.52 cents - the weakest level since Dec. 2.

* "The sugar futures markets have taken another hit due to COVID fears. We think the specs have continued to trim their raw and white sugar positions," said Czarnikow.

* Dealers said the scope for further losses may be limited as current prices could deter Indian exports while potentially encouraging more imports into China.

* "The market is clearly bullish below 19 cents (per lb), and much less bullish above 20 cents," broker Marex said in a weekly update.

* China imported 630,000 tonnes of sugar in November, down 11.2% from the same month last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $10.20, or 2.0%, to $487.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 10.65 cents, or 4.5%, at $2.241 per lb as the market extended its pullback from a 10-year high of $2.5235 set on Dec. 7.

* Dealers said funds have been scaling back long positions over the last few days as risk appetite diminishes amid growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant.

* "There is a little bit of everything, Omicron, profit taking and some people getting ahead with index rebalancing," said a broker, as the end of the quarter and the year approaches and funds adjust their portfolios.

* Rains in top producer Brazil during the week have also contributed to the weakness in prices.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $25, or 1.1%, to $2,308 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled down 35 pounds, or 2.1%, at 1,669 pounds per tonne.

* Light rains and mild seasonal winds in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week should boost the quality and size of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell $74, or 3.0%, to $2,423 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 683,000 tonnes for the year running from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, down 6.4% from the same period last season, data from the cocoa regulator showed on Monday.

