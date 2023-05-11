SOFTS-Coffee, cocoa, sugar fall amid wider losses in commodities

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Futures of coffee, sugar and cocoa all closed down on Thursday on ICE in a day when negative macroeconomic fundamentals impacted trading of most commodities.

Economic data in the United States and China increased global recession worries.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $88, or 3.5%, at $2,393 a tonne after touching a 12-year peak of $2,500 earlier in the session.

* Dealers said there continued to be concerns about dry weather in top robusta producer Vietnam driven partly by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* El Nino can lead to hotter and drier than normal weather in Vietnam, which can stress crops. There was a more than 90% chance of the El Nino weather phenomenon persisting, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

* Meanwhile robusta exports from Brazil in April fell 13.6% year on year, though the head of exporter association Cecafe, Marcio Ferreira, said exports could improve in the coming months as Brazil prices approach levels for Vietnam.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.95 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.83 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.64 cents, or 2.4%, at 26.02 cents per lb.

* Dealers said losses were trimmed after industry group UNICA reported sugar production in Centre-South Brazil had totalled a lower than expected 989,000 tonnes in the second half of April.

* An S&P Global Commodity Insights survey gave a consensus forecast of 1.24 million tonnes for the period.

* One U.S.-based trader, however, said the fact that production was not too far off expectation, despite 10 days of stoppages due to rains, shows the crop is big and mills are in position to progress quickly once there is dry weather.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $12.90, or 1.8%, at $705.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 lost $23, or 0.8%, to $3,003 a tonne, slipping back slightly from the previous session's 6-1/2 year high of $3,042.

* Dealers said that cocoa could yet climb to $3,200.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2was little changed at 2,256 pounds per tonne.​

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Shinjini Ganguli)

