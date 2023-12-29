SOFTS-Coffee, cocoa and sugar markets post annual gains

Updates with closing prices

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday on an improving outlook for next year's crop in Brazil, while the market recorded an annual gain.

Robusta coffee, sugar and cocoa markets were also set to post annual gains.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 4.9% to settle at $1.883 per lb​​, a three-week low.

* Dealers said a generally favourable outlook for the next crop in top grower Brazil was weighing on prices with rains expected in the first couple of weeks of 2024.

* Arabica coffee prices recorded an annual gain of 12.6%.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down 3.2% at $2,841 a metric ton.

* Robusta coffee prices notched an annual gain of 58% boosted by a decline in exports from top producer Vietnam and strong demand as roasters increase the proportion of cheaper robusta in some blends at the expense of arabica.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have fallen 9.6% in 2023 from a year earlier to 1.6 million metric tons, government data showed on Friday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled down 1.2% at 3,506 pounds per ton, the lowest in two weeks.

* London cocoa prices recorded an annual gain of 70%, buoyed by tight supplies with a third successive global deficit widely forecast for the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled down 1.4% at $4,196 a ton, the lowest since Nov. 22. On an annual basis, it gained 61%.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 5.4% at 20.58 cents per lb​.

* Raw sugar prices recorded an annual gain of 3% with poor crops in India and Thailand to an extent offset by strong production in Centre-South Brazil.

* March white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down 4.2% at $596.20 a ton.

* White sugar prices gained 7.5% for the year.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Barbara Lewis and Shounak Dasgupta)

