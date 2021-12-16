SOFTS-Coffee and sugar prices rise as commodities climb

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Coffee and sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday, buoyed by broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's upbeat reading of the world's largest economy. MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.4% at $2.3825 per lb at 1224 GMT as the market continued to climb back up towards last week's 10-year high of $2.5235.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from logistics issues which have slowed the flow of supplies from top producer Brazil with stocks in the U.S. continuing to decline.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.04% to $2,304 a tonne.

* The weather has been becoming drier in top robusta producer Vietnam, allowing the harvest to proceed, but an upcoming storm, if it hits the key Central Highlands growing region, would disrupt the bean drying process and potentially hurt bean quality.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 19.39 cents per lb.

* Dealers said, however, the market's decline earlier this week, which saw it slump to a one-week low of 19.18 cents on Wednesday, may have tempered fund appetite for the sweetener and there could now be resistance around 19.50 cents.

* Dealers said weakness in India's domestic sugar market had also lowered the price to where exports are viable and there remained the prospect that India could sell more than 6 million tonnes on the world market this year.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $505.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.2% to 1,717 pounds a tonne, weighed partly by a stronger pound as the Bank of England raised its main interest rate.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.2% at $2,552 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

