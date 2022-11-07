SOFTS-Cocoa surges to 5-month high; sugar and coffee fall

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cocoa New York futures on ICE rose to their highest prices in five months on Monday with a record trading volume above 185,000 lots, following positive earnings reports by chocolate makers in a market that has been shorted by funds for a while.

Coffee and sugar both fell.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $56, or 2.3%, to $2,486 a tonne, having hit their highest since June at $2,505.

* Dealers said the market was ripe for a correction as speculators were carrying a short position for months in a balanced market considering supply and demand.

* "Stocks are low after a deficit in the 2021/22 crop. It is a wrong time to be short in cocoa," said a U.S. broker.

* Dealers also noted port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast continued to trail last season's pace.

* However, the situation in the fields remain positive.

* Forecaster Climate42 said African producing regions have accumulated more water than normal to go through the long dry season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 12 pounds, or 0.6%, to 2,008 pounds per tonne​​.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, at 18.68 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted India, a top sugar producer, on Saturday approved the 2022/23 export of 6 million tonnes of sugar, in line with market expectations for the year's first tranche.

* They said the India news was not impacting prices much as it had been widely anticipated.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.20, or 1.5%, at $530.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 5.6 cents, or 3.3%, at $1.6605 per lb.

* Dealers said speculators had been extending a net short position against the backdrop of a potentially large crop in Brazil next year and concerns a global economic downturn may curb demand.

* Analyst Judith Ganes said in a note that the coffee market continues to be fearful of an European demand slowdown and that higher interest rates make it more expensive to carry coffee stocks, tending to thin the trade pipeline.

* Also, large volumes of arabica coffee stocks are about to enter ICE exchange warehouses, traders with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, further weighing on global prices.

